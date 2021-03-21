Faraz urges Opp not to misguide people on coronavirus, vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday urged the opposition parties, specifically Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, not to misguide the people about the coronavirus and its vaccination.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, Faraz said that the third wave of the coronavirus is appearing to be more dangerous.

Dispelling the rumours about the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccination, Faraz said that the people should get themselves vaccinated against the virus. He appealed to the nation to observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) in fighting the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) press briefing earlier in the day, he said that the government is not worried about their plans but they should do something positive that can serve the masses in the coronavirus pandemic. Faraz said that the nation’s prayers and good wishes for the recovery of the prime minister show people’s trust and love for Imran Khan.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran, the government is striving to save the lives and livelihood in this crucial period. He said, “We are taking every step to control the inflation and trying to expand the targeted subsidy policy to facilitate general masses.” He said, “Under our universal healthcare programme, we are going to provide health cards across Punjab on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).”

Faraz said that Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh is being punished for lifting the veil off of the corruption and ‘dark truths’ of the Sindh government. Terming the PTI’s leader as a ‘tiger’, the minister added that the Sindh government’s entire machinery is trying to harm him. The minister further called Sheikh a ‘soldier’ of PM Imran Khan. “Imran Khan’s beliefs against corruption and injustice will be upheld with full force,” he added.

“Sindh’s infrastructure has been ruined and educational institutions have become cattle pens,” Faraz said, adding that Sheikh will continue to be the voice of the people of Sindh.

The information minister’s comments came as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Awan visited the incarcerated PTI leader at the Karachi jail, along with his daughter.