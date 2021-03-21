Mentally disabled woman gang-raped in Faisalabad

A woman with a mental disability was gang-raped by at least two men in Faisalabad and her widowed mother has accused police of causing delays in taking action against the culprits.

The incident took place in the Haji Abad neighbourhood of the city, said the police, and the first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspect at the Nishatabad Police Station.

While the incident itself took place three days ago, the police have so far provided no medico-legal report, said the widow.

Furthermore, the mother asserted that the police have yet to send the DNA samples to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in Lahore for further tests.