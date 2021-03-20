COAS Bajwa speaks out loud and clear

What the army chief said at the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Thursday was music to the ears of many who support peace in the region. Gen Bajwa told India it was time to bury the past and move forward. He even sought the world’s help for peace with the neighboring country. He was spot on to observe that disputes were forcing the two countries to spend enormous sums on arms which could otherwise be diverted to social development to rid South Asia of poverty. COAS Bajwa stressed the need for the resolution of Kashmir dispute through peaceful means as the first step towards regional harmony. He was again on the ball to underline the importance of providing a conducive environment for ensuring human security, national progress and development in any national security policy.

That the sentiments were expressed by the army chief was all the more appreciable. Political leaders supporting peace with India have in the past faced accusations of being Indian agents and traitors. The attempts by Benazir Bhutto’s government to normalize relations with India led to Rajiv Gandhi’s visit to Islamabad in 1988. Soon after a campaign was initiated to brand BB a security risk. Nawaz Sharif’s diplomacy brought PM Atal Bihari Vajpaye to Lahore for talks. The summit between the two leaders was hailed worldwide as a major breakthrough and milestone in bilateral relations and a historic step towards ending conflict and tensions in South Asia. The Lahore Declaration and the MoU signed by the two sides incorporated a joint commitment to intensify efforts to resolve the Kashmir conflict and other disputes. PM Nendra Modi made a surprise visit to Lahore in 2015. Instead of being given credit, Nawaz Sharif was branded as “Modi ka yaar” and a traitor.

- Advertisement -

COAS Bajwa has rightly underlined the need to put our own house in order. Can the target be achieved in the current toxic environment marked by malice, hostility and vindictiveness? Can anybody tell PM Khan that the culture of intolerance he has promoted helps in the nourishment of extremist tendencies and militancy, curbing which is a major part of setting our house in order?