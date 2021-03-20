HEADLINES March 20, 2021 Epaper – March 20 ISB 2021 By epaper epaper Facebook Twitter Linkedin WhatsApp Email Previous articleCOAS Bajwa speaks out loud and clearNext articleEpaper – March 20 KHI 2021 epaper epaper LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. RELATED ARTICLES HEADLINES Pakistan reaffirms support to political settlement in Afghanistan March 19, 2021 ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to facilitate all efforts for a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan, underlining the importance... Read more HEADLINES WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down for 30 minutes globally March 19, 2021 Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as the Facebook Messenger app, went down globally for around 30 minutes on Friday. Many users said that they... Read more HEADLINES PDM plans to launch long march soon after Eidul Fitr: Fazl March 19, 2021 ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the alliance has already decided to go public and the long march... Read more HEADLINES Coronavirus infections continue upward rally as third wave intensifies March 19, 2021 ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Active coronavirus cases were recorded at 27,188 on Friday with 3,449 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 813 people recovering... Read more HEADLINES SC refuses to suspend ECP’s decision of re-polling in NA-75 Daska March 19, 2021 ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday once again rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking suspension of Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision regarding... Read more HEADLINES Technological education to be promoted for knowledge-based economy: PM March 19, 2021 ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that technical and technological education will be promoted to guide the country towards a knowledge-based economy. Addressing... Read more - Advertisment - Must Read Editorials Afghanistan conference March 20, 2021 That Russia would host a conference at which the USA was also represented, by no less than Special Representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, should... Sindh information minister inaugurates capacity building training March 20, 2021 ‘Go back Modi’: Muslims, students protest Indian PM’s visit to Bangladesh March 19, 2021 Pakistan to raise objections on Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai hydroelectric plants at PIC’s Delhi moot: FO March 19, 2021