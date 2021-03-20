HEADLINES

Epaper – March 20 ISB 2021

By epaper epaper

Previous articleCOAS Bajwa speaks out loud and clear
Next articleEpaper – March 20 KHI 2021
Avatar
epaper epaper

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan reaffirms support to political settlement in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to facilitate all efforts for a negotiated political settlement in Afghanistan, underlining the importance...
Read more
HEADLINES

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down for 30 minutes globally

Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as the Facebook Messenger app, went down globally for around 30 minutes on Friday. Many users said that they...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM plans to launch long march soon after Eidul Fitr: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that the alliance has already decided to go public and the long march...
Read more
HEADLINES

Coronavirus infections continue upward rally as third wave intensifies

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Active coronavirus cases were recorded at 27,188 on Friday with 3,449 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 813 people recovering...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC refuses to suspend ECP’s decision of re-polling in NA-75 Daska

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday once again rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plea seeking suspension of Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision regarding...
Read more
HEADLINES

Technological education to be promoted for knowledge-based economy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that technical and technological education will be promoted to guide the country towards a knowledge-based economy. Addressing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Afghanistan conference

That Russia would host a conference at which the USA was also represented, by no less than Special Representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, should...

Sindh information minister inaugurates capacity building training

‘Go back Modi’: Muslims, students protest Indian PM’s visit to Bangladesh

Pakistan to raise objections on Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai hydroelectric plants at PIC’s Delhi moot: FO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.