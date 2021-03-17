Opinion

Yemen crisis

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
It is unfortunate to know that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen has been going on unabated with no strong solutions in sight. The recent exclusive reports on CNN have just highlighted the sorry state of Yemen and also the poor plight of numerous malnourished children in the region. Big thanks and full credit go to CNN for their extensive coverage of the Yemeni crisis. There have been plenty of newborn children facing acute malnutrition. Heartrending pictures and their treatment-related difficulties in hospitals have been highly shocking to the core. Meanwhile, the World Food Programme has warned of malnutrition-related child death in great numbers in Yemen. All these disturbing things cannot be brushed aside by pointing the finger at others. All the stakeholders including the world community must be held accountable to the ongoing Yemen crisis. Our world is full of opportunities and various activities like agriculture. But incidentally due to the ill-mannered regime and government inaction, Yemen has been literally pushed to the corner of total humanitarian problem. Right now famine has also been projected to raise its ugly head across the region. The international community should not think twice to help out Yemen through strong food assistance and other financial backup programmes. I have the strong urge to love the natural world and support greenery activities across the board because my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu have been under the canopy of rigorous agriculture activities. Given that Asian continent has been home to beautiful natural world and farming activities for longer time, it is also high time to analyse the possible chances to create and encourage farming activities in Yemen to a greater extent possible. Such well-planned green activities will surely help fight Yemeni crises like shortfall in food and malnutrition.
P Senthil Saravana Durai
Mumbai

