Education and Poverty

Education is the third eye of man. It not only enables a person to read and write but also provides a proper way to spend a prospective life. Undoubtedly, it is a blessing for us in various courses of life. Nowadays, the majority of households are deprived in terms of cost of education particularly Poors and middle class students. Most of them accomplish their primary and secondary education from government institutions. But when it comes to the higher level, dues of university are above their limits. Owing to which, maximum students could not achieve their goals in their future. Rural areas are affected more badly as compared to urban areas of Pakistan. Similar trends can be observed in all provinces. So, it is the responsibility of the government to take care of needy students by giving them education relief. In this way, our literacy rate would be enhanced.
Asim Panhwer
Sukkur

