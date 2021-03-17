The battle for Senate election is yet continued in the country and as soon as the final battle started, there was a very great competition between Sadiq Sanjrani and Yousuf Raza Gilani. Sanjrani needed one swing vote and another one to retain the top slot in the upper house. And theUpper house of Parliament was set to select another Senate chairman when the news directly emerged that Sanjrani toppled Gilani to become new Chairman with 48 votes. Certainly, it was a big loss for the PDM since Yousuf Raza belongs to the opposition. The polls were conducted by the Senate Secretariat officials. But it was a tough competition this time. Gilani’s defeat against Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was a good win and was the most watched contest. I hope the Senate officials would carry the new competitions likewise.

