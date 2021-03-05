CITY

Raja chairs board meeting of Small Industrial Estate Jhelum

The chairman emphasises on implementation of safety SOPs and rehabilitation of roads

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Small Industrial Estate Jhelum’s Board of Management Chairman Raja Muhammad Anwer has said that the estate has been contributing to the regional economy and the business community of Jhelum has been playing a pivotal role in the economic uplift of the region by creating jobs, providing employment opportunities to skilled labour and producing exportable items.

Raja expressed this while chairing a board meeting of the estate.

“The strategic focus of this small industrial estate has always been overall provincial upgradation while engaging locals and producing indigenous products. The entire estate is striving for excellence in production and it has made great strides,” he added.

During the meeting, the chairman also emphasised on launching a mass awareness drive in the industrial state. “Industrial safety is one of our primary concerns. In order to mitigate industrial hazards, we need to design and launch a special campaign. We must also ensure that all the safety SOPs are being implemented in letter and spirit. The success of any industrial estate lies in the strength and safety of its workforce,” he said.

Raja also requested the management of Punjab Small Industries Corporation to initiate road infrastructure rehabilitation as early as possible. “Repair and maintenance of sewerage lines should also be ensured on priority basis for facilitating the industry located inside the estate,” he concluded.

Raja chairs board meeting of Small Industrial Estate Jhelum

