CITY

NAB issues summon notice to Safdar over complaint of assets beyond income

Safdar has been asked to provide the record of anonymous assets under his possession

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Captain (R) Mohammad Safdar along with record of his assets and bank accounts over a complaint of assets beyond income, Pakistan Today learnt on Thursday.

According to the summon notice, Safdar has been asked to provide the record of anonymous assets, which were under his possession, including a sugar mill and a few plots in the name of his wife and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The notice mentioned the assets of Safdar, his dependent family and some benamidars, and asked him to provide details of the assets.

The notice directed Safdar to provide the details of a flour mill located at Mauza Mall adjacent to Haveli Bangarwan near Sundar Industrial Estate.

The notice revealed that a plot of 337 kanals at Mouza Mall, a 62 kanals land at Mouza Badooki Saani, a 14 kanals land at Mouza Asil Lakhowal, and another 200 acres land was in the name of Maryam Nawaz. The notice further revealed that a 20 kanals land of Rana Alam at Mouza Badooki Sani was also under the occupation of Safdar.

The notice also directed Safdar to provide the complete details of purchase of a 30-40 kanals land at Mouza Lakhowal and a 42 kanal land in Raiwind, besides information about the lands occupied at Mouza Mall, Sultankay, Kamas/Badooki Saani, Lakhowal and Raiwind, which were in the name of Safdar and his dependent family members.

According to the notice, a land of 109 acres was purchased in the name of Maryam at Mouza Sultankay while Sakka Agriculture Farmhouse and Jeewan Estate Farmhouse located at Jaati Umra Road were also owned by Safdar.

“In addition to the above-mentioned properties, the complete record of all the movable and immovable properties, including agricultural, residential and commercial, other assets, which were owned, acquired, purchased, sold, or disposed of by you [Safdar] and your dependent family members, and bank accounts held by you [Safdar] and your family members should also be furnished by you [Safdar] in person before NAB Complaint Verification Cell Deputy Director Nirmal Hasni at NAB Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore on March 10 without fail,” the notice said.

Previous articlePollard hits 6 sixes in an over as Dananjaya goes from hero to zero
Next articleRaja chairs board meeting of Small Industrial Estate Jhelum
Shahab Omer
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Traffic police harass citizens with challans, confiscation of vehicles

LAHORE: The Lahore traffic police have started harassing citizens in the name of challans and confiscation of vehicles instead of taking action against the real...
Read more
LAHORE

LHC grants bail to youth in blasphemy case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to a young man convicted in 2018 while still a teenager of insulting Islam by...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM doesn’t want country to progress: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that opposition is engaged in preposterous agenda of weakening the country, saying Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab’s daily Covid-19 deaths at 14: NCOC

LAHORE: Punjab’s daily coronavirus deaths rose to 14 in the last 24 hours, data from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Saturday,...
Read more
LAHORE

Hamza released from prison after 20 months

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz was released from prison on Saturday, three days after the...
Read more
LAHORE

UK’s Fleming Fund to provide financial assistance, new equipment to PL&DD labs

LAHORE: The United Kingdom’s (UK) Fleming Fund has decided to provide financial assistance and new equipment to the Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development's (PL&DD) laboratories,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Raja chairs board meeting of Small Industrial Estate Jhelum

LAHORE: Small Industrial Estate Jhelum’s Board of Management Chairman Raja Muhammad Anwer has said that the estate has been contributing to the regional economy and...

NAB issues summon notice to Safdar over complaint of assets beyond income

Pollard hits 6 sixes in an over as Dananjaya goes from hero to zero

Patel leads the charge again as spinners put India on top against England

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.