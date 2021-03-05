NATIONAL

Pashtun lawmakers of PTI vow to ensure Imran wins vote of confidence

Shehryar Afridi makes a very emotional speech and clarifies the situation that led to rejection of his vote

By Blawal Mir

ISLAMABAD: The Pashtun lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday vowed to ensure presence of all party lawmakers at the National Assembly (NA) session on Saturday and vote of confidence to Prime Minister Imran Khan.
An informed source told Pakistan Today that over 40 Pashtun lawmakers of the PTI gathered at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House to swear allegiance to Prime Minister Imran and vowed to protect their oath taken for the premier.
The gathering was also joined by NA Speaker Asad Qaisar, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi, Communications Minister Murad Saeed and others.
The source said that two Pashtun lawmakers from Karachi including Jahangir Khan also attended the meeting convened by young lawmakers of the PTI.
“At the meeting, Shehryar Afridi made a very emotional speech and clarified the situation that led to rejection of his vote and swore allegiance to Imran Khan. He said that Imran Khan was pride of every Pashtun and nobody could challenge his premiership. Others also made emotional speeches and vowed to stand by Imran Khan through thick or thin,” the source said.
The source added that the lawmakers decided to form smaller groups who would contact the other party and allied party lawmakers and would urge them to ensure their participation in the vote of confidence to Prime Minister Imran at the NA session convened on Saturday.
The source said that Fazal Khan from Mardan and Sher Akbar Khan MNAs also shared that they had been approached by several people who offered them bribes against their vote. The PTI lawmakers vowed to work diligently and ensure that prime minister wins the vote of confidence on Saturday.

