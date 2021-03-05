Private schools allowed to hike tuition fees by 5pc

LAHORE: The Punjab School Education Department on Friday rejected the application of private schools for hiking annual tuition fees up to eight per cent.

Three private schools had sent the application to the provincial authorities for seeking an annual increase in tuition fees up to eight per cent. However, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas issued directives to the private schools for not making an increase more than the proposed ratio, which is five per cent.

Murad said in a statement that the schools have failed to provide relevant documents to the education authorities and it will not be allowed to make an annual tuition fee hike of more than five per cent.

The education minister clarified that the school administrations are bound to comply with the court directives in terms of a hike in tuition fees.