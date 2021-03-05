CITY

WHO renews support to strengthen primary healthcare in Pakistan

The assurance was given by WHO's representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reaffirmed its support to Pakistan for strengthening primary healthcare in the country.

The assurance was given by the representative of WHO in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala, while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Mahipala said the WHO is providing support to the government of Pakistan for expansion of universal health coverage by investing in health systems. He also assured complete and unflinching support to the government in implementing its agenda to achieve the target of Universal Health Care (UHC) by 2030.

He appreciated the government for the various steps taken to improve the health status of the population. He particularly mentioned the expansion in the coverage of Sehat Sahulat Programme, which will be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalised population, and endorsement of the Universal Health Coverage Benefit Package (UHCBP).

He affirmed, “I am confident that these recommendations will facilitate the government in developing strategies and plans for strengthening the primary healthcare services and securing sustainable financing to achieve the UHC, and for implementation of a recently endorsed UHCBP.”

“I am very sure and confident that with the current political commitment and UHC-related programme and interventions, Pakistan will achieve the targets of UHC by 2030 and the WHO will support the government in every possible way towards this end,” he said.

He added that the Pakistani media has always stood for any national cause. “I expect and urge the media to play its vital role in raising public awareness and advocating with relevant stakeholders for it. I am thankful to all the agencies for participating in this mission and admire the efforts of all the mission members,” he concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, UNICEF representative in Pakistan, Aida Girma said, “The adaptation of Universal Health Coverage Investment Case into provincial plans with focus on strengthening district health governance, Lady Health Workers Programme, and robust health information system will accelerate primary healthcare for UHC in Pakistan.” She added the children and their mothers will benefit from essential health services, including immunisation through comprehensive primary healthcare.

