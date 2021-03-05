World

Indian farmers plan major road blockade outside Delhi to mark 100th day of protests

Farmers from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh plan to stop all traffic on the six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway that forms a ring outside New Delhi for up to five hours

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers who have been protesting for months against deregulation of produce markets plan to block a major expressway outside New Delhi on Saturday, the 100th day of their campaign, they said.

Tens of thousands have been camped outside Delhi since December, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeal three farm laws that open up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies, which the farmers say will make them vulnerable.

Farmers from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh plan to stop all traffic on the six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway that forms a ring outside New Delhi for up to five hours, union leaders said on Friday.

“We believe that after these 100 days, our movement will put a moral pressure on the government to accede to our demands, because the weather will also worsen,” said Darshan Pal, spokesperson for the farmer unions’ coalition Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), or United Farmers’ Front. “It will weaken the government, which will have to sit down with us to talk again.”

The government says the reforms will bring investment to the antiquated agriculture markets, and that new entrants would operate alongside government-regulated market yards, where farmers are assured of a minimum price for their produce.

Several rounds of talks between the government and farm leaders have failed and the movement has gained widespread support, including from international celebrities, posing one of the biggest challenges to Modi since he took power in 2014.

As the harvesting season begins this month, Pal said neighbours and friends back in the villages would help tend to farms while he and other farmers carry on the protests.

The capital typically has harsh summers with temperatures rising up to 45 degree Celsius, but Pal said that won’t hinder the movement.

“The laws are like a death warrant to us,” he said. “We are prepared for the long haul.”

Previous articleWHO renews support to strengthen primary healthcare in Pakistan
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

US report drops India from list of ‘free’ nations

Freedom House, a US-based government-funded organisation, has downgraded India from "free" to "partly free", voicing fear that the country was descending into authoritarianism under...
Read more
World

Myanmar police break up protests again after bloodiest day since coup

YANGON: Myanmar police broke up demonstrations in several places with tear gas and gunfire on Thursday but there was no immediate word on casualties...
Read more
World

Yemen’s Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi forces fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea city of Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman...
Read more
World

Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

LONDON: Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be...
Read more
World

Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

BAGHDAD: At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts US-led coalition troops on Wednesday, the coalition and the Iraqi...
Read more
World

Thousands demand India’s top judge quit for asking rapist to marry victim

NEW DELHI: India's top judge was facing calls to resign on Wednesday after telling an accused rapist to marry his schoolgirl victim to avoid...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

PTI’s hate campaign

That Prime Minister Imran khan has gone into conniptions is unfortunate. Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh’s defeat in the Senate election must have come as...

Special treatment

Training, commitment enhance capability to tackle threats: COAS

Modi reignited the Khalistan movement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.