NATIONAL

Pakistan, Sri Lanka air forces agree to enhance cooperation

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and his Sri Lankan counterpart Air Marshal Sudarshana Karagoda Pathirana in Colombo

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: The air forces of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and his Sri Lankan counterpart Air Marshal Sudarshana Karagoda Pathirana in Colombo on Friday.

Bilateral matters pertaining to mutual professional interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Air Chief Mujahid said it is a moment of pride for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) that the commander of the Sri Lankan air force was trained in Pakistan. He added, “Our armed forces in general and air forces in particular have strong ties of friendship.”

The Sri Lankan air chief thanked the PAF chief for his sincere offer of cooperation.

Mujahid also attended the Sri Lankan air force’s 70th anniversary parade as a guest of honour at Katunayke.

Previous articlePTI’s hate campaign
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Training, commitment enhance capability to tackle threats: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that excellent training and commitment enhance the operational capability for an effective...
Read more
HEADLINES

UN condemns up to 23 killings in Iran’s border area with Pakistan

At least a dozen people and possibly up to 23 have been killed in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province where Revolutionary Guards and security forces have...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal felicitates PDM leaders on Gillani’s victory

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday telephoned Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and National Party head Dr Abdul...
Read more
HEADLINES

Chinese legislature hails performance in year 2020

ISLAMABAD: The opening meeting of the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) started at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing...
Read more
HEADLINES

Two Sessions: China puts its GDP growth target at 6pc

ISLAMABAD: China on Friday set a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of over 6 per cent for 2021 and outlined a plan to promote...
Read more
HEADLINES

Daily coronavirus tally becomes highest in over a month

ISLAMABAD:  Pakistan recorded the highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases in over a month during the last 24 hours, only days after it...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Modi reignited the Khalistan movement

In India, dominated by politicians from the Hindi heartland, Hindutva (Hindu Nationalism) has been using brutal force mercilessly against any move to free Assam,...

The beginning of the end

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: What Next?

UN condemns up to 23 killings in Iran’s border area with Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.