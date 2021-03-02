Opinion

Kashoggi’s murder

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Jamal Kashoggi was a saudi Arabian author,columnist for the washingtan post who was assassinated at the saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 october 2018 by agents of the saudi government.He was murdered because he indited against saudi Arabia. According to a recent report of US said that saudi prince approved kashhoggi’s death. Journalist are protesting from all over the world for nagging justice from US president Joe Biden.US is going to impose sanctions,visa bans on saudi over kashoggi’s killing. Saudi Arabia relation come in to tense with US in Biden’s era.Would Biden give justice to kashoggi or stay silent like trump?

Erum Asadullah

- Advertisement -

Turbat

Previous articleOpposition controversy
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Opposition controversy

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the opposition intentionally wanted to make Senate elections disputed. “The opposition knew...
Read more
Comment

Healing our divided America

In 1967, the Kerner Commission, created by President Lyndon Johnson to investigate the riots that had engulfed America’s cities, concluded that “Our nation is...
Read more
Comment

Djà vu or a Kashmir solution?

India and Pakistan have both announced to “strictly observe” the truce along the Line of Control and all other sectors “in the interest of...
Read more
Comment

Establishing ascendancy in the skies

The Pakistan Air Force celebrated Surprise Day on 27th February on the eve of the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, to acknowledge and...
Read more
Editorials

A hung Senate

The PTI is likely to emerge as the single largest party in the Senate. However lacking a majority, it would have to rely on...
Read more
Editorials

Textile exports surge

Pakistan is one of the few lucky countries, both regionally and internationally, that has somehow managed to fend off the worst effects of Covid-19....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Establishing ascendancy in the skies

The Pakistan Air Force celebrated Surprise Day on 27th February on the eve of the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, to acknowledge and...

Oil slips on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand

Three female media workers killed in Afghanistan

A hung Senate

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.