Kashoggi’s murder

Jamal Kashoggi was a saudi Arabian author,columnist for the washingtan post who was assassinated at the saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 october 2018 by agents of the saudi government.He was murdered because he indited against saudi Arabia. According to a recent report of US said that saudi prince approved kashhoggi’s death. Journalist are protesting from all over the world for nagging justice from US president Joe Biden.US is going to impose sanctions,visa bans on saudi over kashoggi’s killing. Saudi Arabia relation come in to tense with US in Biden’s era.Would Biden give justice to kashoggi or stay silent like trump?

Erum Asadullah

Turbat