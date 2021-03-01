UAE lauds Pakistan-India border truce along LoC

ISLAMABAD/DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed an agreement between the militaries of Pakistan and India to restore the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border separating the disputed region of Kashmir between the two ar-rival neighbours.

Last week, the two militaries said in a rare joint statement that they had agreed to observe the ceasefire, having exchanged fire hundreds of times in recent months.

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the [LoC] and all other sectors, with effect from midnight [on Friday],” read the statement.

“UAE has close historical ties with the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and that it commends the efforts of the two countries to reach this achievement,” the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement issued late Sunday.

“This is an important step towards achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region,” it said and added that “adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the two friendly countries in Kashmir to the benefit of both sides.”

The UAE also urged dialogue between the two neighbours to “build bridges of confidence and establish a lasting peace.”

Pakistan and India signed the ceasefire agreement in 2003, but the truce has frayed in recent years, and there have been mounting casualties among villagers living close to the de facto border.

There has been a significant increase in ceasefire violations since 2014, leading to nearly 300 civilian fatalities, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) count.

“In just two months this year, there have been 253 ceasefire violations in which eight civilians were wounded,” Reuters said citing a Pakistan Army source.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have [the] propensity to disturb [the] peace and lead to violence,” the joint statement said.