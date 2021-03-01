Top Headlines

Myanmar court files another charge against Suu Kyi as protesters march again

She was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios

By Agencies
A protester holds a sign calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17, 2021. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP) (Photo by YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images)

YANGON: A Myanmar court filed another charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, a lawyer acting for her said, as protesters marched in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people the previous day.

Suu Kyi looked healthy as she took part in a court hearing via video conferencing in the capital, Naypyitaw, though had perhaps lost some weight, and she asked to see her legal team, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters.

The leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) has not been seen in public since her government was ousted in a February 1 military coup and she was detained along with other party leaders.

She was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios. Later, a charge of violating a natural disaster law by breaching coronavirus protocols was added.

On Monday, a charge was added under a section of the colonial-era penal code prohibiting the publication of information that may “cause fear or alarm” or disrupt “public tranquillity”, Min Min Soe said.

The next hearing will be on March 15.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the military seized power after alleging fraud in a November election won by Suu Kyi’s NLD in a landslide.

As Suu Kyi appeared in the video conference court hearing, police in the main city of Yangon used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters, witnesses said, a day after the worst violence since the coup.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties on Monday but the previous day, police opened fire on crowds in various parts of the country killing 18 people.

“It has been one month since the coup. They cracked down on us with shootings yesterday. We will come out today again,” prominent protest leader Ei Thinzar Maung said on Facebook earlier.

The military has not commented on Sunday’s violence and police and military spokesmen did not answer calls.

Earlier, police with water cannon and military vehicles were mobilised at protest hotspots in Yangon as crowds gathered to chant slogans.

‘ABHORRENT’:

Demonstrators marched in the northwestern town of Kale holding up pictures of Suu Kyi and chanting “democracy, our cause, our cause”.

Live video on Facebook showed a small crowd in hard hats gathered across a street in the northeastern town of Lashio, chanting slogans as police marched towards them. Protesters also marched in the central town of Bagan.

The coup, which brought a halt to tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, has drawn hundreds of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets and the condemnation of Western countries.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced what he called “abhorrent violence” by security forces, while Canada’s foreign minister, Marc Garneau, called the military’s use of lethal force “appalling”. Both urged a united response.

Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said it was clear the junta’s assault would continue so the international community should ratchet up its response.

He proposed a global arms embargo, more sanctions from more countries on those behind the coup, sanctions on the military’s businesses and a U.N Security Council referral to the International Criminal Court.

“Words of condemnation are welcome but insufficient. We must act,” Andrews said in a statement.

“The nightmare in Myanmar that is unfolding before our eyes will get worse. The world must act.”

While some Western countries have imposed limited sanctions, the generals have traditionally shrugged off diplomatic pressure with support from China and Russia.

The junta has promised to hold a new election but not set a date.

Previous articleNetanyahu says Iran ‘clearly’ behind blast on Israeli ship
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC upholds secret voting during Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Announcing its verdict on a presidential reference seeking legal opinion on the holding of Senate election through an open vote, the Supreme Court...
Read more
World

Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunisation drive

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal predicts surprising results in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday predicted "surprising results" in the upcoming Senate elections, following Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) recent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate Elections: PM in tight corner as Zardari offers olive branch to PTI’s partners

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while dealing with the fears of the opposition's tampering in the upcoming Senate elections, is now being faced with another...
Read more
Top Headlines

Arrival of ‘sticky bombs’ in occupied Kashmir sets off alarm bells

SRINAGAR: Security forces battling a decades-long insurgency in Indian-occupied Kashmir are alarmed by the recent arrival in the disputed region of small, magnetic bombs...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran urges to guard heritage sites

ISLAMABAD/JHELUM: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday stressed the importance of preservation of cultural heritage to avoid the risk of losing traditional knowledge as...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Lahore Qalandars down Karachi Kings by six wickets

KARACHI: In a game that had all the ingredients fit for a contest between franchises representing the two biggest cities in Pakistan, Lahore Qalandars...

T20 World Cup 2021: PCB seeks written guarantee from ICC for Indian visas

Epaper – March 1 ISB 2021

Epaper – March 1 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.