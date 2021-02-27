Bilawal claims PTI MPs in contact with PPP

KOHAT: Vowing to give a tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the Senate elections, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday claimed ruling MPs were in contact with his party.

Addressing a public meeting in Kohat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bilawal said it was “too late for the PTI to hold a dialogue with its aides (for the Senate elections) as they are already in contact with PPP (to form an alliance).”

“It is an opportunity for them (coalition parties) to prove if they are with the public or with the puppet government,” he added.

He said the government was upset about the nomination of former prime minister and PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani as a joint candidate of PDM parties from Islamabad.

If Minister of Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is elected to Senate, it would increase inflation and further tough measures by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Gillani’s success would add to the prestige of the House,” he said.

Bilawal said the PDM parties will hold a long march to Islamabad following the Senate elections which will end only after the resignation of “puppet” Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Whether it is politicians, the judiciary, the army or government employees, the only way to eradicate the scourge of corruption is to ensure the implementation of the law, equally on all,” he said.

He claimed the PTI government has been at the forefront of corruption and has broken all previous records.

“Inflation in Pakistan today is higher than in Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The celebrated Eighteenth amendment and the NFC award will be protected from this rigged government and will not be allowed to end,” Bilawal said.