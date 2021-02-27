World

School children abducted in Nigeria’s Niger state released, governor says

By Agencies
FILE PHOTO: A piece of cloth belonging to one of the students is seen on the ground after gunmen attacked and abducted students and teachers from the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger state, Nigeria February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

MAIDUGURI: Gunmen in Nigeria on Saturday released 42 people, including 27 students, who were kidnapped from a boarding school last week in the north-central state of Niger, the state’s governor said.

Their release comes just a day after a separate raid on a school in Nigeria’s Zamfara state where gunmen seized more than 300 girls.

Kidnappings for ransom by armed groups, many of whom carry guns and ride motorcycles, are common across many northern Nigerian states.

Last week, 27 students, three staff and 12 members of their families were abducted by an armed gang who stormed the Government Science secondary school in the Kagara district of Niger state at around 2:00 am, overwhelming the school’s security detail.

One boy was killed during the raid.

“The Abducted Students, Staff and Relatives of Government Science Collage Kagara have regained their freedom and have been received by the Niger State Government,” Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said in a tweet

The recent attacks have raised concern about rising violence by armed gangs and Islamist insurgents. Militant group Boko Haram carries out abductions in Nigeria’s turbulent northeast, as does a branch of the so-called Islamic State.

The unrest has become a political problem for President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired general and former military ruler who has faced mounting criticism in recent months over high-profile attacks by the gangs known locally as “bandits”.

Buhari replaced his long-standing military chiefs this month amid worsening violence in Nigeria.

Violence and insecurity have compounded the economic challenges faced by citizens in Africa’s most populous country and top oil exporter, which is struggling to cope with a fall in revenues due to a slump in crude prices in addition to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

