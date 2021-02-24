Opinion

Cyber crime

By Editor's Mail
Cyber crime is a certain sort of crime which is used to manipulate the people through fake numbers. Many contact numbers they are being used in the name of different companies. The excess use of such numbers has disturb the people in Pakistan. sometimes these companies betray people in the Name of Ehsaas, Benazir Income Support Program, Jeeto Pakistan and etc by sending fake to many numbers, their messages are like in your name 10 lake have been sent or you have luckily won one car prize, or one laptop. Further, usually they give a number under for which they suggest for contact. If you contact that number, they ask for silence and will give you some instructions or they ask you to recharge a card so as to get your lottery. If you send them some money or something, they will switch off their mobile. Thus, after facing so many disturbances people are facing too manu difficulties. I request to the people please try not be fooled ahead and do not follow any instruction.

Fida Basheer

Hub

