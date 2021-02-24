Opinion

Sowing the seeds of science

The fact that Mars also called Red Planet has long been the most sought-after in the scientific arena only next to other beautiful natural creatures like Earth, Sun and Moon has been proved true once again. The current NASA Mars Mission has got more attention from all. In particular, the landing of the so-called Perseverance Rover has been the talking point. So many conversations make it clear that a lot of great efforts have gone into this project aimed to know about the possible life existence, rock samples and the atmosphere on Mars. Such scientific endeavours not only kindle the learning curve of science but also disseminate the knowledge quotient in the long run. Even though we have been routinely attached to the technological advances, each day in our life unfolds only through the scientific activities like sunrise, sunset, the movement of air and Earth’s rotation to say a few. My high school days of the early 1990s in Korkai, Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur and Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu had given deep insights into the science domain in the form of many a book. Right now it is expected that the NASA is going to achieve the desired results from the current Mission. Also, it is time to expand the science knowledge through proper means. By the by, the ISRO has been planning to set up a new innovative rocket launch pad near Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu all for scientific endeavours. That aside, such science units anywhere else as NASA should take steps to publish many more books on space missions and circulate them all in order to have the knowledge of the natural world and space.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai

