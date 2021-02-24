Mould your life

Books are the loyal friends of humans which help them in hard circumstances, aloneness and the learning process. The curricular books, read in educational institutions, teach about limited stuff. Besides, extra curricular books guide us unlimited and interminable information including different facts, cultures and traditions, religions, beliefs, the principles of life, success, happiness, empowerment, confidence,self-esteem, communication, ethics and much more knowledgeable content. Extra curricular books play a magnificent role in moulding somebody’s life. Extra curricular books promote optimism and goodness in an individual. One can absorb unending information into themselves through such books. They create and provide aims for someone’s life and show them the right path in every situation. Thus, the upcoming youth should also concentrate on reading extra curricular books apart from course books.

Farahnaz

Turbat