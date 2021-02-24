I want to draw your attention to the issue of child labour in Pakistan. Child labour is the main critical core problem of Pakistan. This deprives children of their childhood, interferes with their ability to attend regular school, and is mentally, physically, socially, morally harmful. Children who work and do not go to school will end up in low-paid jobs later, so will their children, and this way the vicious cycle of poverty repeats itself. Poverty, social attitudes, large family size, low literacy rate are basic reasons for child labour. Uneducated parents are also sometimes the cause because they force their children to work. But on the other hand, most of the parents are helpless and they need to send their children to work so they can earn and live in this world. Domestic child labour is also the main issue that is hidden away and is not regulated by government. Pakistan is facing a lot of poverty ignorance, illiteracy rate, adult unemployment and illegal acts due to child labor. Implementation of law is more important than making new laws every other day. The government should provide these children free education till high school at least. When government will start working on reducing the poverty and illiteracy of parents then child labour will automatically decreases.

Navera Imran

Lahore