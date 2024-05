The majority of students in Kashmore use internet facilities to be in touch with various academies through applications like Zoom, Google Meet and others. However, for the last few months, the internet speed has slowed down in the area to the extent that even initiating an application is now difficult, if not impossible. This has affected the remote learning facility the students were making use of. The authorities should address the issue promptly.

KASHIF HAJANO

KANDHKOT