In December, the positivity of rate was at eight percent. Now, the ratio has dropped down to three percent. This is all because of, government that defeated with Covid-19 and we should help the government in each regard that Covid-19 should run away completely from our country Pakistan. The government has to continue the same step and inform the people about what needs to be done in case they get infected.

Imran Sattar

Turbat