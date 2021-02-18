Qureshi, Shoukry discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties

CAIRO/ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, on Wednesday agreed to further strengthen ties between Islamabad and Cairo through increased cooperation in trade and other sectors.

Both foreign ministers discussed matters of mutual interest in a meeting in Cairo, where Qureshi had arrived on Tuesday on a two-day maiden official visit.

The purpose of the visit to the brotherly country is to hold in-depth discussions with Shoukry on bilateral relations.

Upon arrival in Egypt, Qureshi was received at Cairo International Airport by Assistant Foreign Minister of Egypt Tariq Al-Wasmi, Charge d’Affaires at Pakistan Embassy in Cairo Shah Nazar Khan and senior officials.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Qureshi told Shoukry that Pakistan considered Egypt an important country of the Arab world, adding that both countries enjoyed “historic religious, cultural and brotherly relations”, APP reported.

He also informed Shoukry of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy to enrich economic relations with African countries.

Shoukry also lauded Islamabad’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan, while Qureshi told him about India’s hostile activities against Pakistan which the latter said were a “danger for peace and stability of the region”.

Qureshi thanked Shoukry for the warm welcome he received in Egypt. The foreign minister also extended an invitation to Shoukry to visit Pakistan, which the latter accepted.

The visit further strengthened bilateral relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the visit comes on the back of the meetings held between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The visit will include detailed consultations with Egyptian counterpart officials and with leading Egyptian businessmen and members of the Pakistani community, it had said.

In a tweet issued Wednesday night, Qureshi said that it was a “pleasure” to meet Shoukry and added: “[I] look forward to hosting FM Shoukry in Pakistan”.

Pleasure to meet FM #SamehShoukry. The relationship between Pakistan and Egypt is one of mutual trust and cooperation. FM Shoukry and I discussed ways to grow our ties, with greater people to people contact, trade and sustained engagement. Look forward to hosting FM Shoukry in 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/saQaqGxLD4 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 17, 2021

“The relationship between Pakistan and Egypt is one of mutual trust and cooperation,” Qureshi said. “FM Shoukry and I discussed ways to grow our ties, with greater people-to-people contact, trade and sustained engagement.”