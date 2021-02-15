CITY

Minister contracts coronavirus

'I have tested positive for COVID 19,' he announced on Twitter

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas went into isolation on Monday after contracting coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for COVID 19,” he announced on Twitter.

“I would like the people that have come in contact with me in the past few days during meetings to get tested. May Allah protect all of you.”

A number of high-profile politicians, including ministers, have tested positive for the contagious disease since it was first detected in the country in February last.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among the politicians who contracted the disease so far.

The nation on Monday recorded 1,048 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 32,019 tests, receiving a transmission rate of 3.27 percent.

Reports suggest Pakistan is yet to fully utilise its testing capacity of 57,531, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts.

World Health Organisation (WHO) claims the country’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

