Pakistani envoy denounces India for targeting Pakistan in UNSC

Akram questions India's impartiality as Taliban Committee chair

By APP

UNITED NATIONS: The top Pakistani diplomat pushed back against false Indian claims in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Wednesday regarding the allegedly continuing terrorist activities from safe havens in Pakistan, and questioned India’s impartiality as head of the 15-member body’s Taliban committee.

“India’s statement in UNSC briefing is a reflection of its deep frustration at its inability to distort the UN reports and failure of its propaganda and disinformation campaign against Pakistan,” Ambassador Munir Akram said in a series of sharply-worded tweets in response to the allegations made by Indian Ambassador T S Trimurti.

The Indian envoy spoke after a briefing to the 15-member council which was chaired by Vladimir Voronkov, head of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), in which he urged member states to remain focused and united in thwarting terrorism.

“Contrary to the Indian allegations,” the Pakistani envoy added, “recent UN reports validate Pakistan’s actions against all terrorist groups.”

In its 27th report to the UNSC, which was released last week, the UN monitoring team that tracks Al-Qaeda, Islamic State and other extremist groups pointed to the arrests in Pakistan of “individuals engaging in terrorism financing and the freezing of the assets of designated individuals and entities”.

“The Indian statement (in UNSC) is also a clear manifestation of its role as a spoiler in the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan,” Ambassador Akram said on the Twitter.

“Contrary to the international community’s consensus of finding a political solution to the Afghan conflict, India wants to prolong the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan by supporting terrorist groups like Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA)”.

Pakistan, he said, had provided “irrefutable” evidence of India’s direct support and financing of UN-listed TTP and JuA to the Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee.

“We call on the Committee to initiate immediate actions against the Indian government agencies involved in the sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan,” the Pakistani envoy said.

“The Indian role in supporting terrorist groups also raises questions on its so-called impartiality as the Chair of the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee. The Security Council must not allow India to derail the ongoing Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

“There is no doubt that India will do all that it can to prolong the conflict in Afghanistan.”

APP

