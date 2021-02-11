Danial Chaudhry asks for officials involved in demolition to be held responsible

Barrister Danial Chaudhry, son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Khan, has asked for those officials involved in the allegedly illegal demolition of many of their buildings to be held responsible.

The lawyer maintained that the buildings where complete legal and said that they would file a contempt of court plea. He said that the people involved would be haunted by this action for their entire careers and that the legal fraternity would not let this issue rest.

“The judiciary should take notice of this incident,” he stated.

“They talk about giving jobs, but four marquees were demolished where thousands of people had been employed. Didn’t they think of that? Where are they leading the country to by taking away the jobs of the poor?” he said during a local news programme.

Responding to a question, Barrister Danial Chaudhry said that the government lawyers were aware of the stay order. “The chief justice should take notice that the orders of his lower judiciary were being flouted.”

He said that the plans had been approved by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and termed the incident as an act of “vandalism”. He spoke out against the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan was able to legalise his home with Rs1.6 million and stressed that “this wave of oppression will not last long”.

Chaudhry said that by demolishing their buildings, “they did not challenge our reputation but challenged Pakistan’s judicial system.” He added: “We have a court order not to evict anyone and not to damage the property, but despite this the buildings were demolished illegally.”