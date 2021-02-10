CITY

Three killed in Karachi factory fire

By INP
KARACHI: Three people were killed in a fire in a thread factory in Sector 5 of Karachi’s Baldia Town on Wednesday. The deceased were later identified as Muhammad Kazim, Fayyaz, and Sher Ali.

Police said teams of the fire brigade, fire tenders, and a snorkel lift rushed to the site immediately after the incident and started dousing the fire. However, it took them six hours to control the raging fire.

During the rescue operation, a firefighter was also wounded.

The cause of the fire could not be identified immediately.

According to one rescue officer, there was no emergency gate in the multi-storey building, whereas, only one route was functional for both entrance and exit purposes.

The firefighters, he said, faced extreme difficulty to carry out the rescue operation.

Police said initially the fire erupted on the ground floor of the building and later engulfed the whole structure.

INP

