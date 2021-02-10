NATIONAL

Imran criticises Opp for failure to stop horse-trading in Senate elections

The premier also questioned the reluctance of the opposition parties to change the electoral system despite being in the know of the undemocratic practices during the Senate polls

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday censured Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties for failing to take action against the practice of horse-trading in the Senate elections “despite being in power for more than three decades.”

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi after attending a ceremony for the second phase of the government’s flagship Ehsaas Kafalat initiative, the premier questioned the failure of the opposition parties in updating the electoral system despite being in the know of the undemocratic practices during the Senate polls.

“Because they themselves make money out of it [horse-trading] and seek to horse-trade their way to a majority,” he said.

“These thieves […] call themselves politicians and have made a union in the form of PDM to protect their ill-gotten wealth.”

His comments come days after the government promulgated an ordinance — Elections (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 — amending the Elections Act, 2017 for the use of an “open and identifiable ballot” in the elections for the Upper House.

In their response, the opposition parties termed the move “illegal” and “unconstitutional,” amounting to influence the Supreme Court which is hearing a case in this regard.

On Wednesday, the prime minister revealed he himself had been offered money many times for a Senate seat “not just from one person but from many people.”

According to him, members of his parliamentary board also received similar offers and the current alleged price for becoming a senator from Balochistan ranged between Rs500-700 million.

When politicians come to the Senate after spending such vast amounts, he said, they look to make back that amount instead of serving the position or province in any meaningful way.

“Do we want to hold [Senate] elections according to this same system when we know there is a money market set with rates for politicians?” Imran questioned.

He also asked why the PPP and PML-N had backtracked from their stance on open balloting when it was stated clearly in their Charter of Democracy, a 2006 agreement between the PML-N and PPP to jointly take on the government of then-president Pervez Musharraf.

“It is easier for the government to gain more members [in the Senate elections] than our seats” but despite that, the PTI was calling for an open vote, he said.

Imran also addressed the recent victory of Pakistan in the recent Test series against South Africa but admitted he didn’t have much time for cricket in his schedule.

He said the basic structure of cricket in Pakistan needed development before but it has now been fixed. “Now they will build on it to polish our talent, it will take some time but then our [cricket] team will be a world-beating team.”

