Protest for pay raise turns violent after Islamabad police resort to shelling

ISLAMABAD: A protest of clerks near Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad against the abolition of pension and non-implementation of annual increment turned violent after police resorted to tear gas shelling to push back the demonstrators.

The police arrested several protestors while those stuck in the Secretariat Block broke the door to escape.

Demonstrations were held at several points of the city, including Constitution Avenue, outside Secretariat Block, Cabinet Block and outside the National Press Club.

Later, the protesters started a march towards the Parliament House to intercept which police placed containers on the roads, sealing off D-Chowk.

“Action will be taken against the ones who took law in their hands,” a statement by a police spokesperson said.

Separately, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the prime minister was “very concerned” about the issues being faced by government staffers, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier, he said, has directed the concerned ministries to resolve the clerks’ issues immediately.

“He is very serious about this and wants the issues to be resolved,” he said.

A three-member government committee will address a press conference soon, he said and added: “I think that the protest will end today.”

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who is part of the committee holding talks with the protesters, said that the government wanted to give the employees a special allowance for the months before June.

A commission is also looking at the issue and will give a decision before the budget is announced and the problem will be solved, he added.

Khattak said the “government has limits” and it was ready to give increments according to what was suitable keeping in view the condition of the country and the treasury but “if they want it [on their own terms], it will be difficult”.

The minister said the government was “still ready to talk” to the protesters if they brought their demands within limits.