Kasur police request to keep sexual abuse incidents secret

The Kasur district police officer has written a letter to a government agency

By Shahab Omer

LAHORE: The Kasur police have decided not to make public the details of incidents of murder and rape of innocent girls, Pakistan Today learnt on Tuesday.

According to details, the Kasur district police officer (DPO) has written a letter to a government agency on Monday, mentioning that the people of Kasur were annoyed due to the Zainab murder case and other similar incidents in the district.

“Due to the happening of infamous child abuse case [Zainab murder case] as well as number of other incidents of the same series in Kasur, the public of the city became very agitated and public’s precious infrastructure was destroyed during different public protests, causing loss of millions of rupees. Moreover, heavy contingents of police were deployed and an environment like curfew was developed, causing loss to government exchequer and damage to social and economic conditions of the city,” the letter stated.

The letter further stated that the Punjab government was compelled to execute “Punjab Safe City Authority” project in the district and two civilians also lost their lives during the agitated public demonstrations. “Subsequently, a similar child abuse incident was surfaced at Chunian, where four minor children were brutally murdered, and law and order situation in Kasur came at stake. The public is very concerned about abuse against children and women and its perspective is very intimidating with regard to law and order situation.”

At the end, the DPO requested the government agency to keep the incidents of sexual abuse and murders of girls in Kasur secret so that the law and order situation could be maintained.

The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

