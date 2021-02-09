Holistic national response needed to tackle challenges, says military

RAWALPINDI: Underscoring the need to ensure continuous operational preparedness to thwart any possible misadventure from adversary, the corps commanders of Pakistan Army have noted that a holistic national response is required to tackle the enormity of the security challenges while “keeping national interest above everything else”.

This was stated during the 239th Corps Commanders’ Conference which was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in chair, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The participants undertook a comprehensive review of the regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of the army.

In the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the forum positively noted the increasing realisation at international forums about worsening humanitarian and security crises in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). “Forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to resilient Kashmiri people for their just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions,” said the ISPR.

It said that the military leadership while dilating upon Afghan peace process, expressed hope for peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

The top military huddle, the ISPR said, also deliberated upon the improved security situation in erstwhile FATA in detail and concluded the requirement for early implementation of reforms in the newly-merged tribal districts especially towards enabling the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) apparatus to achieve sustainable peace in the area.

The forum also expressed complete satisfaction over countering hostile intelligence agencies’ design to disrupt peace and progress particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), which the statement said “lay exposed to the entire world thus vindicating Pakistan’s stance on role of hostile agencies in training and funding of terrorists”.

“Dividends of improved security situation including return of international cricket in the country is a result of numerous sacrifices rendered and challenges overcome to eliminate extremism and terrorism from Pakistan,” the ISPR quoted General Bajwa as saying. “We will stay the course InshaAllah,” the army chief added.