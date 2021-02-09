NATIONAL

Holistic national response needed to tackle challenges, says military

The 239th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at General Headquarters on Tuesday with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in chair

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Underscoring the need to ensure continuous operational preparedness to thwart any possible misadventure from adversary, the corps commanders of Pakistan Army have noted that a holistic national response is required to tackle the enormity of the security challenges while “keeping national interest above everything else”.

This was stated during the 239th Corps Commanders’ Conference which was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in chair, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

- Advertisement -

The participants undertook a comprehensive review of the regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of the army.

In the backdrop of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the forum positively noted the increasing realisation at international forums about worsening humanitarian and security crises in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). “Forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to resilient Kashmiri people for their just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions,” said the ISPR.

It said that the military leadership while dilating upon Afghan peace process, expressed hope for peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

The top military huddle, the ISPR said, also deliberated upon the improved security situation in erstwhile FATA in detail and concluded the requirement for early implementation of reforms in the newly-merged tribal districts especially towards enabling the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) apparatus to achieve sustainable peace in the area.

The forum also expressed complete satisfaction over countering hostile intelligence agencies’ design to disrupt peace and progress particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), which the statement said “lay exposed to the entire world thus vindicating Pakistan’s stance on role of hostile agencies in training and funding of terrorists”.

“Dividends of improved security situation including return of international cricket in the country is a result of numerous sacrifices rendered and challenges overcome to eliminate extremism and terrorism from Pakistan,” the ISPR quoted General Bajwa as saying. “We will stay the course InshaAllah,” the army chief added.

Previous articleKasur police request to keep sexual abuse incidents secret
Next articleIncrease in government employees’ salaries approved
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan reports lowest single day Covid-19 cases since Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded the lowest single-day coronavirus cases since October 31, as 1,008 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours, said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Long march will prove to be a nightmare for PDM: Firdous

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that long march will prove a scary dream for Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Increase in government employees’ salaries approved

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved an increase in the salaries of 370,000 government employees, from grades one to 16, while provincial officers will...
Read more
NATIONAL

No conspiracy against journey of development can succeed: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that frustration is visible on the faces of those promoting anarchistic politics and assured that no...
Read more
HEADLINES

NAB chairman denies having vested political interests

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman (r) Justice Javed Iqbal has denied accusations of critics who claimed that he was using his position for his...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC directs PC to submit plan regarding PSM

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed the Privatisation Commission (PC) to submit plan regarding privatization of Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM). The court also...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Long march will prove to be a nightmare for PDM: Firdous

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant for Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that long march will prove a scary dream for Pakistan...

Increase in government employees’ salaries approved

Holistic national response needed to tackle challenges, says military

Kasur police request to keep sexual abuse incidents secret

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.