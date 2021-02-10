Increase in government employees’ salaries approved

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved an increase in the salaries of 370,000 government employees, from grades one to 16, while provincial officers will not benefit from the move.

According to sources, the decision came during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, where views were exchanged on the country’s economic and political situation.

Sources said that Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak briefed the federal cabinet about salaries of government employees. Moreover, a report on organisations’ CEOs and heads was also presented during the meeting.

As many as 80 top positions are vacant in several ministries, divisions, and departments, to which PM Imran Khan, taking stern notice, reprimanded the concerned secretaries. Asking why the posts of chiefs were vacant, the premier ordered to determine who was responsible.

As the premier was updated on the coronavirus vaccination drive, he said that the inoculation should be done without any discrimination and coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be implemented.

Moreover, a briefing on the metro bus service project in Islamabad was postponed till the next meeting.