Two minors die due to stubble burning in Chiniot

CHINIOT: Two minors, a brother and sister, were burned to death due to stubble burning in Chiniot on Sunday.

As per details, five-year-old Abrar and seven-year-old Shahzadi received burn injuries while playing in the area due to stubble burning.

Both the children were moved to Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, as there was no treatment centre for burn injuries in Chiniot.

The children breathed their last at the hospital.

A case was registered at Chenab Nagar police station against the landlord, Aijaz, for burning stubble.

In December last year, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had slapped a fine of Rs50,000 over stubble burning, while hearing a case regarding smog.

Some farmers clear their agricultural fields by burning the residue that is left on the land after harvesting to prepare the land for the next round of seeding.

A report of the Judicial Environmental Commission was submitted to the LHC. “476 industries and kilns were inspected in a bid to control smog problem in the province,” the report had stated.