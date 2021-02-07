Maryam’s daughter out of danger after severe accident: PML-N

LAHORE: Mehrun Nisa, the eldest daughter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, got severely injured after her car met an accident in Lahore on Saturday night.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement on Sunday that Nisa suffered a head injury in the car accident and currently she is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital after undergoing a surgery.

Nisa is out of danger now, said the spokesperson, adding that the PML-N vice president has cancelled her participation in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) public gathering, scheduled for Tuesday in Hyderabad.

She appealed to the people to pray for the early recovery of Nisa.

Following the news of Nisa’s accident, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter and sent best wishes to Maryam’s daughter for an early recovery. “Prayers for early recovery. May God keep everyone safe from accidents,” he wrote.