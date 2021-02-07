Karachi police book PTI leader for resisting anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: Karachi police on Sunday registered a complaint against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on charges of assault and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive carried out at his Malir farmhouse a day earlier.

The police said first information report (FIR) was registered at the Memon Goth police station under sections pertaining to disturbance of the public peace, losses to government property, assault on government officials, attempted murder, intimidation.

At least 70 people, including Sheikh, were named in the case filed on behalf of Muhammad Ayub, a resident of Korangi town.

The case was filed after an operation against Sheikh’s farmhouses in Karachi on Saturday in which anti-encroachment teams encountered resistance, with protesters throwing stones at government staff and smashing windows of their vehicles.

Commenting on the development, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah said the operation against encroachments was carried out on the direction of Chief Justice Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

“Haleem Adil Sheikh was crying hoarse that action had been taken against his family,” he said.