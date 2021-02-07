Sports

Rizwan hits maiden hundred as Pakistan eye second Test win

By Agencies
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan bats during the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

RAWALPINDI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan scored his maiden hundred to help Pakistan stretch their lead to 336 on the fourth day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The 28-year-old took a sharp single off-spinner George Linde to complete his first century in his 13th Test, taking Pakistan to 265-8 in their second innings.

- Advertisement -

Rizwan made his Test debut against New Zealand in 2016 but gradually cemented his place in 2019 when Sarfaraz Ahmed was dropped from all three formats.

His previous highest Test score was the 95 he made against Australia at Adelaide in 2019.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

Previous articleKarachi police book PTI leader for resisting anti-encroachment drive
Next articleSearch underway for three climbers on K2 mountain
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Root hits double ton as England punish India

CHENNAI: Joe Root hit a majestic six to become the first player to hit a double century in his 100th Test as England reached...
Read more
Sports

Struggling South Africa bowled out for 201 in second Test against Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: South Africa, in response to Pakistan's 272, were bowled out for 201 in their first innings on the third day of the second...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan bowled out for 272 in second Test against South Africa

Pakistan, resuming at 145-3, were bowled out for 272 in their first innings in the second Test against South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium...
Read more
Sports

Liverpool stunned by Brighton; Man City beat Burnley to move clear at the top

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool’s Premier League title defence suffered a damaging blow as Brighton earned a shock 1-0 win at Anfield, while Manchester City moved three points...
Read more
Sports

Babar, Fawad help Pakistan fight back against South Africa on rain-hit day

RAWALPINDI: Skipper Babar Azam hit an attractive half-century and in-form Fawad Alam batted solidly to help Pakistan fight back as the opening day of the...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL allowed 20 percent capacity crowds

RAWALPINDI: Spectators will be allowed inside cricket stadiums in Pakistan this month for the first time in the coronavirus pandemic. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Palestinian leader’s path to elections is fraught with peril

RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ call for elections has thrown his political future into peril, forcing him to negotiate competing demands to engage with...

Iran’s top diplomat urges Biden to return to nuclear deal

Thousands protest army takeover in Myanmar’s biggest city

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted Houthi armed drone attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.