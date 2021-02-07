Rizwan hits maiden hundred as Pakistan eye second Test win

RAWALPINDI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan scored his maiden hundred to help Pakistan stretch their lead to 336 on the fourth day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The 28-year-old took a sharp single off-spinner George Linde to complete his first century in his 13th Test, taking Pakistan to 265-8 in their second innings.

Rizwan made his Test debut against New Zealand in 2016 but gradually cemented his place in 2019 when Sarfaraz Ahmed was dropped from all three formats.

His previous highest Test score was the 95 he made against Australia at Adelaide in 2019.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.