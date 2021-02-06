An Inspirational woman

A social, human right activist, a person who has been listed to the hundred top women inspired is Karima Baloch. Sadly, she was dead on December 2020 in the city of Toronto Canada, the cause of death is unknown, the family of Karima is still unaware the cause of her death because she received several threat but the Canadian police didn’t bring any criminal report yet. Family demands the investigation toward her cause. Besides, She was sent to her own country Pakistan to laid her rest in her hometown Tump for the funeral but unfortunately, her dead body wasn’t under the custody of her own family and none of Baloch or other people were allowed to visit her funeral except her owns. This is what people wanted to come and join the Karima’s condolences but they were sent back to their homes without making their presence in the graveyard. On the other side, the overall mobile networks were switched for two days and people suffered owing to go their homes and the precious works were disturbed.

This wasn’t the way that they have done to the living being since they are Muslims too. Being a part of Islam doesn’t mean disrespect the women for laying and the funeral, in Quran it’s not mentioned that people should not go in funeral of the other people.

Though, Karima Baloch was belong to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan who was a Baloch human rights activist and talked for the rights.

We are known to be famous to our people who are worldly known towards creativity, inspirational and many other award winnings but sorrowfully we aren’t being a proper means of loyalty. We aren’t being the known personalities of the country.

We are what belong to Islam religion, we are born to an Islamic country, and we are to follow the teachings of Prophet (PBUH), and the Holy Quran perspectives, but the way we have done with the dead body doesn’t suit the rational beings and this was what we mustn’t do with the dead bodies at least.

Junaid Bakht Baloch and Naik Bakht Baloch

Kech