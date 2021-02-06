We humans have been living through the changes and crises taking place across the world since time immemorial. First up, Asia has been home to all like wealth, culture, education, knowledge, extensive beautiful habitats and natural sources. As a recap, both America and Russia were the most-pronounced names in syllabus during my 1990s schooldays in my native areas like Tuticorin, Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Now that the political story of Mr. Navalny who is the Opposition leader and a crusader against corruption in Russia has been churning out like anything, there have been some negative vibes emerging from the Kremlin. It is time to safeguard the dissenting voices in Russia for the sake of overall well-being. Secondly, there are some surprising moments to cherish and rejoice. US President Joe Biden has now been in full swing to review and even rescind the previous laws and orders enacted by the Trump administration. Making changes to the immigration policy out there in the US is the best thing to appreciate. Mr. Biden has even ordered setting up a task force to reunite the families and children separated at the Mexico border. Yet, there are a lot more changes to come through, especially bringing some more positive news to all the US-based employees and all the immigrants out there. Having been to various locations like Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai for my profession, all a long way off my native areas like Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Korkai, I could easily place myself in the position of all those separated from families. On the whole, the Biden-Harris administration deserves many a round of appreciation for their compassionate yet bold acts in the immigration policy. The media both in the US and at the world stage should voice for all the good deeds of the new regime in America. On their part, both Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris should be careful and cautious of handling the opposing voices all over there.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai