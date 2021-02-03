ATC extend remand of policemen in Faisalabad encounter case

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Wednesday extended for two weeks the remand of four officials of highway police in the murder of a young man.

Waqas Ahmed was killed on the night of January 20 after highway patrolling police opened fire at his car purportedly for refusing to pull over in the Dijikot city of Faisalabad district.

Four officials — identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shahid Manzoor, Ghulam Dastagir, Usman Hameed and Mohsin Sufyan — were arrested and a first information report (FIR) was registered against them.

On Tuesday, the police produced the suspect in the court of anti-terrorism judge Shahzad Hussain upon completion of their previous remand, seeking an extension for further investigation.

The investigation officer (IO) in the case said he couldn’t recover the weapons used in the crime.

Expressing displeasure over the officials for failing to recover the arms, the court directed him to do so at the earliest and granted a 14-day extension in the remand.