NATIONAL

Muqam gets one-time exemption in NAB case

By INP

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday allowed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ameer Muqam one-time exemption from appearance in the hearing of assets beyond means reference against him.

A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Nasir Mehfooz took up the pre-arrest bail petition of Muqam.

His lawyer, Barrister Mudassir Amir, told the court that Muqam is currently residing in Dubai for medical treatment.

He said Muqam’s medical reports are provided with the request for exemption from appearance in the hearing.

Subsequently, Justice Anwar said the court was granting exemption just to facilitate the process. He directed the politician to appear in the next hearing on March 2.

In April 2018, the Natio­nal Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated investigations against Muqam for the accumulation of wealth beyond his known sources of income.

In an application against him, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) local leadership claimed that Muqam had managed to embezzle millions of rupees every year during the last 10 years while overseeing the construction of the Swat-Bisham road.

The applicaton claimed that instead of working to develop the deprived district, the provincial PML-N president had made mansions for himself in every city of the country.

Previous articleATC extend remand of policemen in Faisalabad encounter case
Next articlePDM drive not over, resignations final option: Gillani
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ISLAMABAD

SC sets aside ECP order against PTI legislator

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that sought to refer fake degree claims...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reaffirmed the country's commitment to continue extending full support to the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive starts

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI: A day after receiving half a million jabs of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, the authorities began the distribution of the vaccine simultaneously in all...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM drive not over, resignations final option: Gillani

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani on Wednesday insisted the anti-government drive of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)...
Read more
NATIONAL

US expresses alarm at order to remove suspect in Pearl murder from death cell

WASHINGTON: The United States has expressed alarm about the Tuesday's directive of Supreme Court to shift Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, principal suspect in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kashmir dispute be resolved in dignified, peaceful way: COAS

RISALPUR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan and India must resolve the Kashmir dispute in a “dignified...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Muqam gets one-time exemption in NAB case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday allowed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ameer Muqam one-time exemption from appearance in...

ATC extend remand of policemen in Faisalabad encounter case

Rihanna weighs in on India farmer protests, creates flutter

US expresses alarm at order to remove suspect in Pearl murder from death cell

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.