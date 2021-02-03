NATIONAL

PDM drive not over, resignations final option: Gillani

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani on Wednesday insisted the anti-government drive of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is far from over and en masse resignations from the legislative assemblies are the “final option”.

Speaking to media in Islamabad following the hearing in Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) corruption case, Gillani took a cue from his party’s position on the matter and said there is no use of tendering resignations at this stage when the Senate elections are less than a month away.

The member parties of PDM take decisions [on all the issues] unanimously, he said.

Gillani further said: “The incumbent government’s [members] had also resigned when it [PTI] was in opposition but then National Assembly speaker [Ayaz Sadiq] did not accept their resignations.”

PPP is an expert in forming coalition governments, he said.

The case relates to the approval and disbursement of fraudulent trade subsidies worth billions of rupees to several fake companies through fictitious claims and backdated cheques during the PPP government’s third tenure between 2008 and 2013.

Previous articleMuqam gets one-time exemption in NAB case
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Muqam gets one-time exemption in NAB case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday allowed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Ameer Muqam one-time exemption from appearance in...
Read more
NATIONAL

US expresses alarm at order to remove suspect in Pearl murder from death cell

WASHINGTON: The United States has expressed alarm about the Tuesday's directive of Supreme Court to shift Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, principal suspect in the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kashmir dispute be resolved in dignified, peaceful way: COAS

RISALPUR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan and India must resolve the Kashmir dispute in a “dignified...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab livestock policy devised, to be presented before cabinet for approval: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that in order to ensure growth and progress of livestock and dairy development sector on...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM for comprehensive strategy on vocational training, skilled manpower

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stressing on the importance of vocational training and skilled manpower in socio-economic development directed the federal and provincial...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan lodges protest as Indian firing along LoC leaves 4 injured

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). A senior Indian diplomat was...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

US expresses alarm at order to remove suspect in Pearl murder...

WASHINGTON: The United States has expressed alarm about the Tuesday's directive of Supreme Court to shift Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, principal suspect in the...

Trump lawyers challenge legitimacy of post-presidency impeachment trial

Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup

US cool to, but does not reject, Iran’s idea on reviving nuclear deal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.