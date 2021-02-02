New Islamabad Airport irregularities

Almost every state funded project has suffered because of gross irregularities and politicized appointments of cronies to head mega projects, who lack necessary technical knowhow, expertise and experience. The New Islamabad Airport is one such project which was announced in 2005 by Pakistan CAA. Foundation stone was laid on 7 April, 2007 by President Musharraf and PM Shaukat Aziz. After numerous delays and cost escalation, the project was made partially operational on 3rd May 2018.

Pakistan’s aviation industry faces a crisis because of the incompetence of the mediocrity placed at the helm and sanctions imposed by EASA for safety concerns and irresponsible statements by the Aviation Minister.

Islamabad Airport was designed for simultaneous arrivals and departures from two parallel runways. Unfortunately, because of the criminal incompetence of those within CAA and Project Directors appointed by them, there were basic design flaws. Minimum distance between Two Parallel Runways was less than the mandatory spacing for safe operation as per ICAO regulations. This is apart from roofs leaking and in one case caving in. Even the choice of the site was made on political grounds during the tenure of PM Shaukat Aziz and President Musharraf, rather than on soil survey by specialists. The recommendations of Shamsul Mulk, a universally acclaimed engineer with integrity, must be followed and implemented.

One fails to understand why retired or serving officials from civil and uniformed services should be appointed to head these projects when there is no dearth in this country of highly qualified engineers, with expertise in relevant fields. Institutional and departmental accountability should have jurisdiction on misconduct of an officer within the department, but not when they are deputed to head projects or organizations funded by the taxpayers. Retired civil or uniformed officers, getting pension from the civil budget, if appointed to head civil organizations must be held accountable by the judiciary.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore