Opinion

New Islamabad Airport irregularities

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
13
0

Almost every state funded project has suffered because of gross irregularities and politicized appointments of cronies to head mega projects, who lack necessary technical knowhow, expertise and experience. The New Islamabad Airport is one such project which was announced in 2005 by Pakistan CAA. Foundation stone was laid on 7 April, 2007 by President Musharraf and PM Shaukat Aziz. After numerous delays and cost escalation, the project was made partially operational on 3rd May 2018.

Pakistan’s aviation industry faces a crisis because of the incompetence of the mediocrity placed at the helm and sanctions imposed by EASA for safety concerns and irresponsible statements by the Aviation Minister.

Islamabad Airport was designed for simultaneous arrivals and departures from two parallel runways. Unfortunately, because of the criminal incompetence of those within CAA and Project Directors appointed by them, there were basic design flaws. Minimum distance between Two Parallel Runways was less than the mandatory spacing for safe operation as per ICAO regulations. This is apart from roofs leaking and in one case caving in. Even the choice of the site was made on political grounds during the tenure of PM Shaukat Aziz and President Musharraf, rather than on soil survey by specialists. The recommendations of Shamsul Mulk, a universally acclaimed engineer with integrity, must be followed and implemented.

One fails to understand why retired or serving officials from civil and uniformed services should be appointed to head these projects when there is no dearth in this country of highly qualified engineers, with expertise in relevant fields. Institutional and departmental accountability should have jurisdiction on misconduct of an officer within the department, but not when they are deputed to head projects or organizations funded by the taxpayers. Retired civil or uniformed officers, getting pension from the civil budget, if appointed to head civil organizations must be held accountable by the judiciary.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

Previous articleMyanmar’s plight 
Next articleECC likely to approve Rs141m grant to pay off Covid campaign fees
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Myanmar’s plight 

The current political turmoil in the form of a military coup in Myanmar is a matter of great concern calling for the attention of...
Read more
Letters

Security of NSK 

The return of test cricket to the metropolis has been causing serious difficulties to the people, especially those living in adjoining areas of the...
Read more
Letters

Gwadar stadium

It has been a few days that there are trends on social media and reports on television channels about Gawadar Cricket Stadium since International...
Read more
Comment

Would dalits benefit from farmers’ protest?’

On India's Republic Day, some farmers climbed up ramparts of the Red Fort and hoisted the Khalsa flag. Some BJP workers took the opportunity...
Read more
Comment

When no news is good news

There are times when no news is, in fact, big news. A recent example proves the wisdom of this maxim. But first, a bit...
Read more
Comment

Intervention not mediation

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that there was no military solution to the decades old Kashmir conflict and military confrontation between the two...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

ECC likely to approve Rs141m grant to pay off Covid campaign...

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday is likely to direct the finance division to allocate Rs141.308 million as a technical supplementary grant...

New Islamabad Airport irregularities

Myanmar’s plight 

Security of NSK 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.