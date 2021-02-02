Opinion

Myanmar’s plight 

By Editor's Mail
The current political turmoil in the form of a military coup in Myanmar is a matter of great concern calling for the attention of the international community now. This Asian country, formerly known as Burma, has been facing many challenges both political and economic for quite a longer span of time. The latest reports from there confirm that the state of emergency has been declared and that the Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi, also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 1991, has been detained now. Straight away from the start- just right off the bat, Myanmar has been in the midst of so many issues like inherent political crisis, unending Rohingya conundrum and economic mess. From now on, it is time to stop messing up everything out there literally. Also, the time is ripe now to take fine examples from other countries. In my opinion, Sri Lanka has been in the forefront as an example of harmonious coexistence, meaning the living together of Sinhalese and Tamils across Sri Lanka after a lot of initial upheavals like ethnic crisis and terror group attacks. Just right from my schooldays on, I have been observing the beautiful coexistence of Sinhalese and Tamils in Sri Lanka through various reliable sources like print media, electronic media and other overseas business activities out there in my native areas like Tuticorin, Korkai, Tiruchendur, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. The missing identity has been the core issue in Myanmar. Like identity based on religion, language and ethnicity in Sri Lanka, it is high time to seek the identity tags for all in Myanmar. And such political measures as granting citizenship rights to the inhabitants will pave the way for resolving all those ethnic and identity crises nagging Myanmar just before any possible major breakthrough could take place.

P Senthil Saravana Durai 

Mumbai 

