Security of NSK 

By Editor's Mail

The return of test cricket to the metropolis has been causing serious difficulties to the people, especially those living in adjoining areas of the National Stadium Karachi NSK as the security plan issued by authorities has suggested almost a lockdown like situation in one of the busiest areas of the city, it emerged on today. The traffic plan for the first test match between South Africa and Pakistan to be played at the NSK from January 26-30 would lead to strick security and traffic arrangements. A statement issued by the Karachi traffic police said all roads leading to the NSK would be closed from 9am to 6pm and an alternative route would be requested to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience, it said. It said that the traffic will be diverted towards Jail chowrang Shared-i-Millat road or straight to people secretariat chowrangi. Civil society members haman right and labour leaders have condemned the traffic mismanagement in Karachi and cordoning off the residential areas around the NSK on the pretext of security for a few cricketers playing or practicing at the stadium.

Bahadur Kassaki

Turbat

