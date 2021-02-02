Opinion

Gwadar stadium

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

It has been a few days that there are trends on social media and reports on television channels about Gawadar Cricket Stadium since International Cricket Council ( ICC ) on Sunday posted multiple pictures of the newly built Gawadar Cricket Stadium on its social media pages asking fans if they’ve seen a more picturesque’ venue in the world.

“Show us more picturesque sports venue than the Gawadar Cricket Stadium in Balochistan, we’ll wait….” The recent pictures of the Gawadar Cricket Stadium were clicked by Pakistani TV personality and Sports Commentator Fakhr_e_ Alam. He himself urged cricket lovers to visit the stadium.

Furthermore, being in the very middle of natural hills Gawadar Cricket Stadium presents a tremendous view. It presents a unique view from top of the hills.

Lastly, as International Cricket Council (ICC) has had its best wishes for the newly built Gawadar Cricket Stadium now it is the responsibility of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to explore this beautiful venue and make this dream come true for the fans.

I urge PCB to host at least two or three matches of Pakistan Super league (PSL) in Gawadar Cricket Stadium it will attract the world’s attention and will become an international vanue for Pakistan to host international matches.

Meer Afzal

Hub

Previous articleWould dalits benefit from farmers’ protest?’
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Would dalits benefit from farmers’ protest?’

On India's Republic Day, some farmers climbed up ramparts of the Red Fort and hoisted the Khalsa flag. Some BJP workers took the opportunity...
Read more
Comment

When no news is good news

There are times when no news is, in fact, big news. A recent example proves the wisdom of this maxim. But first, a bit...
Read more
Comment

Intervention not mediation

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that there was no military solution to the decades old Kashmir conflict and military confrontation between the two...
Read more
Editorials

Imran Khan’s promises

It was a welcome move on the part of Prime Minister Imran Khan to offer an opportunity to people to seek answers from him...
Read more
Editorials

Myanmar coup

Myanmar, formerly Burma, is yet again under complete military rule after the previous coup, placed in 1962, was lifted in 2011, allowing Aung San...
Read more
Editorials

Politics is the art of the possible

The final date given by the PDM to PM Imran Khan to resign has passed. The opposition leadership is set to meet on Thursday...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Imran Khan’s promises

It was a welcome move on the part of Prime Minister Imran Khan to offer an opportunity to people to seek answers from him...

Myanmar coup

SC moved against SHC verdict against 1,200 KPT employees’ termination

Pakistan may make changes in squad: Misbah

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.