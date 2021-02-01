PM’s aide accused of distorting facts over Pakistan’s Transparency rankings

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has been accused of distorting facts in his tweets on Transparency International’s report, wherein Pakistan had fallen four places from 120 to 124.

Soon after the report was released, the SAPM took to Twitter to “explain” that the report was based on the statistics of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government’s tenure.

However, anchorperson Mansoor Ali Khan, in his television programme, highlighted that the report was based on the year 2019, during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s tenure. He said that the SAPM had attached old reports in his tweet to mislead the public.

He said that the report is freely available on the internet and the public can cross-check the claims of PM’s aide.