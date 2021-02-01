The Peshawar police on Sunday said that four people have been injured after a gas pipeline exploded in a bakery in city’s Barisko area. Three persons did not suffer serious injuries while one was moved to a nearby hospital. The bomb disposal unit was called soon after the explosion, who later confirmed the blast as a gas pipeline explosion. A house next to the bakery was also damaged in the explosion.
Four injured in gas explosion in Peshawar
A house next to the bakery was also damaged in the explosion
